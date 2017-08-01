Man found dead on Surplus City roof was electrocuted

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released new details on the cause of the tragic death of a man at Surplus City in Lawton.

Monday, the Lawton Police Department identified that man as Cory Ivey. They said he had been found dead on the roof of the closed building on 11th street.

Tuesday, police said Ivey was electrocuted while working on the roof Monday morning. They said he was trying to move debris off the roof when some of that debris he was still holding struck one of the live wires that are just a few feet away from the building.

Police say Ivey was only alone for a few minutes while his co-worker went on break.

"When he got back up that's when he found his fellow coworker up there, unresponsive and that's when he called emergency personnel at that time,” said Sergeant Timothy Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department.

Police arrived on scene around 8 a.m., but unfortunately, Ivey was already dead.

"It was an accident so it's always tough for us as officers to go out and see things like this and deal with cases like this. We just want to wish the family and everyone else who was involved in this our condolences,” Jenkins said.

Ivey was an employee of Ron Nance Commercial Real Estate in Lawton. The company has not issued a statement on his death.

While tragic and unfortunate, Sergeant Jenkins said the accident should also serve as a reminder of how important it is to put your safety first.

"Live wires are something you never want to get involved with or mess around with or even walk by,” Jenkins said.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.