Cause of Lawton crash currently under investigation

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A street sign and light pole were damaged in a traffic accident in Lawton today. The accident occurred about 3:00 this afternoon at 6th Street and Lee Blvd.

A red Nissan Frontier traveling east on Lee Blvd departed the roadway to the right. According to police, the truck then struck a street sign and light pole before rolling approximately 1 time and landing on its side.

The driver was taken to the hospital. The extent of that person’s injuries is unknown at this time. Lawton police officers are currently investigating the cause of the wreck.

