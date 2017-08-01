Waurika water sample testing results are back from the lab - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Waurika water sample testing results are back from the lab

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
WAURIKA, OK (KSWO)- Waurika has received water sample results back from the laboratory. 

According to the city, the discoloration and smell of the water are due to high iron and manganese in the raw water supply. The levels are above what the EPA recommends.

The city is considering implementing an injection other than chlorine in the water in hopes of improving the discoloration and removing the elements.

