Duncan lakes master plan up for public input

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - The results of an online and in-person survey about Duncan’s lakes was presented in the first draft of a master plan. This plan, designed by an engineering company the city hired, will help the city and lake commissioners to better work on improvements out at Duncan Lake, Lake Humphreys, Clear Creek Lake and Lake Fuqua.

While a lot of the aspects of this plan to build and improve on the city's lakes were taken directly from the survey, Tuesday night’s meeting gave concerned citizens the chance to see those results, and maybe point out anything that was left out.

No idea was too big or too small. In a 35-slide presentation, Landscape architect David Knowles from Crafton Tull went through the improvements for the lakes. Starting with the priorities and ending with the exciting big picture projects.

“Start small and let it snowball.” Knowles said.

Like first installing signage for the lakes for residents and visitors to easily navigate to the different attractions.

“Using small improvements that drums up excitement and gets people interested and wanting to do more and more,” Knowles said. “And that will just snowball in the right direction.”



Then he moved to the subsequent priorities like amphitheaters or a camping lodge.

Lakes Commission Chairman Robert Howard said they are hoping this master plan, once approved by them and Duncan's city council, will guide them better than what they were using before.

"Before we had an 8 by 11 sheet of paper with priorities of what needed to be done at the lakes,” Howard said. “Not necessarily prioritized by any order or rhyme or reason. Just whoever would yell the loudest, it would get moved up to priority."

Howard said some of the feedback they received caught their attention.

“He said if you're going to put running trails or walking trails out there why don't you use pea gravel or just dirt instead of actually making them asphalt or something,” Howard said. “So that was some good input from the citizens who actually enjoy that type of activity.”

That input, and others that came from this meeting, Howard said, could end up in the finalized master plan. He said after the approval of the master plan, which could come at the end of September, they can get started on the priorities. They will try to work on one lake at a time. He said the timeline for improvements aren't set in stone, and a lot depends on grants and other funding. We'll keep you updated on their future improvements here on 7NEWS.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.