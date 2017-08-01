Duncan police release name of woman killed by train

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)-Police have released the name of a woman struck and killed by a train in Duncan.

Authorities say 42-year-old Tara Landing of Duncan was killed after she was hit by a Union Pacific train early Sunday morning.



It happened at the train tracks near Maple and Sixth Streets, which is an area only accessible by walking.



Exactly what led up to Landing getting hit by the train is still under investigation.

