Duncan police release name of woman killed by train

While GOP leaders stopped short of saying they were surrendering on an issue that's guided the party for seven years, their remarks underscored that Republicans have hit a wall when it comes to resolving internal battles over what their stance should be.
While GOP leaders stopped short of saying they were surrendering on an issue that's guided the party for seven years, their remarks underscored that Republicans have hit a wall when it comes to resolving internal battles over what their stance should be.
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.
Police have released the name of a woman struck and killed by a train in Duncan.
Police have released the name of a woman struck and killed by a train in Duncan.
The results of an online and in-person survey about Duncan’s lakes was presented in the first draft of a master plan.
The results of an online and in-person survey about Duncan’s lakes was presented in the first draft of a master plan.