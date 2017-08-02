Man dies after Caddo County crash

CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released a driver's name after he was killed in a crash in Caddo County.

Troopers say 59-year-old Mclain Harvey Twins, Jr. of Anadarko was heading south in a pickup on Highway 281 near Gracemont Tuesday afternoon.

OHP says he drove left of the center line and hit an oncoming semi.

Twins was trapped in the wreckage for about 30 minutes before firefighters freed him.

He was flown to OU Medical Center where doctors pronounced him dead.

