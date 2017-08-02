Man dies after Caddo County crash

The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a Democratic official who was killed was behind the leaks of documents by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released a driver's name after he was killed in a crash in Caddo County.
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.
While GOP leaders stopped short of saying they were surrendering on an issue that's guided the party for seven years, their remarks underscored that Republicans have hit a wall when it comes to resolving internal battles over what their stance should be.
