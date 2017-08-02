Felony charges against Superintendent Joy Hofmeister dismissed - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Felony charges against Superintendent Joy Hofmeister dismissed

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Felony charges of illegally raising campaign money against Oklahoma's top public education official have been dismissed.

Online court records show the charges were dismissed Tuesday against Republican Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, two political consultants, a former union leader and the former head of a schools group.

Hofmeister and the others were accused of conspiring to funnel money from a donor corporation and two education groups into a fund to finance a negative campaign ad against her GOP opponent in a 2014 primary. It is illegal in Oklahoma for a candidate to coordinate such expenditures.

Hofmeister pleaded not guilty. She thanked supporters during a news conference Tuesday and called the charges unjust and untrue.

But Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater says the case remains under investigation and could be refiled.

