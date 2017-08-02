Felony charges against Superintendent Joy Hofmeister dismissed

There hasn't been a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened, but little by little Senate Republicans have been abandoning President Donald Trump.
There hasn't been a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened, but little by little Senate Republicans have been abandoning President Donald Trump.
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a Democratic official who was killed was behind the leaks of documents by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a Democratic official who was killed was behind the leaks of documents by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
The U.S. Air Force successfully launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from California, the fourth such test this year.
The U.S. Air Force successfully launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from California, the fourth such test this year.