Reward announced in investigation of Cordell woman's death

CORDELL, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it's offering up to a $5,000 reward for information in the killing of a 36-year-old woman in western Oklahoma last month.

The OSBI announced the reward Wednesday in the case of Tammi Thomas, who was found shot to death on July 20 at her home in Cordell, about 85 miles (136 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City. Her 14-year-old son was critically injured but the OSBI says the boy has since been released from a hospital.

Authorities said earlier that the suspect likely has a "blunt force trauma injury" to his right forearm. The OSBI says that detail brought in more lead, but investigators have not yet identified a suspect.

