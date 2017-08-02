Reward announced in investigation of Cordell woman's death - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Reward announced in investigation of Cordell woman's death

CORDELL, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it's offering up to a $5,000 reward for information in the killing of a 36-year-old woman in western Oklahoma last month.

The OSBI announced the reward Wednesday in the case of Tammi Thomas, who was found shot to death on July 20 at her home in Cordell, about 85 miles (136 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City. Her 14-year-old son was critically injured but the OSBI says the boy has since been released from a hospital.

Authorities said earlier that the suspect likely has a "blunt force trauma injury" to his right forearm. The OSBI says that detail brought in more lead, but investigators have not yet identified a suspect.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Senate Republicans slowly turning their backs on Trump

    Senate Republicans slowly turning their backs on Trump

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:19 AM EDT2017-08-02 08:19:54 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 12:11 PM EDT2017-08-02 16:11:33 GMT

    There hasn't been a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened, but little by little Senate Republicans have been abandoning President Donald Trump.

    There hasn't been a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened, but little by little Senate Republicans have been abandoning President Donald Trump.

  • Trump signs bill imposing sanctions on Russia

    Trump signs bill imposing sanctions on Russia

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 10:49 AM EDT2017-08-02 14:49:45 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 12:11 PM EDT2017-08-02 16:11:22 GMT

    White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.

    White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.

  • Lawsuit: Investigator claims Fox News made up quotes

    Lawsuit: Investigator claims Fox News made up quotes

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:39 AM EDT2017-08-02 08:39:39 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 12:01 PM EDT2017-08-02 16:01:02 GMT

    An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a Democratic official who was killed was behind the leaks of documents by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.

    An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a Democratic official who was killed was behind the leaks of documents by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.

    •   
Powered by Frankly