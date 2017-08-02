Widow of slain Oklahoma labor commissioner to seek same post

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.
In Afghanistan's Herat province, security tight ahead of funeral for victims of Shiite mosque attack that killed 29.
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
The widow of slain Republican Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Mark Costello says she intends to run for the office her husband held when he was stabbed to death at a fast food restaurant in August 2015.
