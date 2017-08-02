Widow of slain Oklahoma labor commissioner to seek same post

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The widow of slain Republican Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Mark Costello says she intends to run for the office her husband held when he was stabbed to death at a fast food restaurant in August 2015.

Cathy Costello said Wednesday she would seek the GOP nomination for the office that's open in 2018.

She touted her experience as a business entrepreneur and the knowledge she gained working with her husband while he was commissioner.

Cathy Costello also has advocated for mental health treatment. The Costello's son, Christian Costello, is charged with killing his father and the family has said he has a long history of mental illness.

Attorney Melissa Houston was appointed to fill the post after Costello's death, but has said she doesn't plan to run for a full term.

