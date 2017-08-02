79th annual Lawton Rangers PRCA Rodeo is the 2nd weekend of August

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- It's a highly anticipated event here in Lawton and it's only a week away!

The 79th annual Lawton Rangers PRCA Rodeo features over 400 of the most skilled cowboys and cowgirls in the country competing in your favorite rodeo events.

Performances start next Wednesday and continue through Saturday each night at 7:30 at the arena on East 60th street.

You can buy tickets in advance for just $12 online for all nights. Prices at the gate vary each night.

For more information, you can visit lawtonrangers.com.

