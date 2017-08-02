Informational meeting about LPD mold problem will be held Aug 3rd

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
In Afghanistan's Herat province, security tight ahead of funeral for victims of Shiite mosque attack that killed 29.
In Afghanistan's Herat province, security tight ahead of funeral for victims of Shiite mosque attack that killed 29.
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.
Comanche County Boots and Bling donated $10,000 to help fight cancer today. They raised the money by hosting a 5k color run earlier this year. The American Cancer Society uses the money on research, education and patient services.
Comanche County Boots and Bling donated $10,000 to help fight cancer today. They raised the money by hosting a 5k color run earlier this year. The American Cancer Society uses the money on research, education and patient services.
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.