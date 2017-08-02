Informational meeting about LPD mold problem will be held Aug 3rd

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Tomorrow, employees with the Lawton Police Department will learn more about the mold problem in the basement.

The Oklahoma Natural Environment Specialists released a report detailing the extent of the mold that stretched from the Crime Stoppers office, the arms room, a storage area, and damaged several ceiling tiles.

The specialists will hold an informational meeting tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. at Lawton City Hall. The full report will be handed out and they will also take questions from employees.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.