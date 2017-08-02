Lawton church ensures every student at Washington Elementary has school supplies

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- All of Washington Elementary School's students will be ready to go on the first day thanks to the Western Hills Church of Christ. Today, they gave away about 250 backpacks and bags of supplies to students.

The church started by getting supply lists from the school and an estimated number of kids expected this year, then they did a lot of shopping.

"We're grateful, hope it benefits kids and parents in the community. And, also, the educators because the students will come with all supplies needed so they'll be ready to learn.” Janice Croft says they plan on doing Backpacks of Blessings again next year.

If you'd like to help them get a head start on collecting supplies, contact the Western Hills Church of Christ.

