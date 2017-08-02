Boots and Bling donates $10K raised during color run to the American Cancer Society

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Comanche County Boots and Bling donated $10,000 to help fight cancer today. They raised the money by hosting a 5k color run earlier this year.

The American Cancer Society uses the money on research, education and patient services.

Amber McNeil, a volunteer for the program, says cancer can affect everyone.

“I don’t think there is anyone on planet earth who hasn’t been touched by cancer, whether you are a survivor or have a loved one who has battled the disease, we all know someone who has battled cancer or has had to face the c word.”

If you are interested in helping fight cancer, Boots and Bling is always looking for more volunteers.

