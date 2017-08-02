Lawton boy creates word hoping to put in dictionary

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -A 9-year-old Lawton boy created his own word and is now hoping to add it to the Merriam Webster Dictionary with a little bit of help from you.

The word is harassinate. Ben Jones says it means to annoy someone to death. He even sent in a letter to Merriam Webster to get the word put in the dictionary. After getting a reply from them, they said he needs to get the word shared across the country.

A big sister doing sister like things, annoying her 9 year old brother. That's what inspired Ben to discover the word, harassinate.



"My sister was harassinating me, so I went up to my mom and said, my sister is harassinating me," said Jones. "Can you get her to stop."



Ben's mother got a good laugh, while he got the idea of putting it in the Merriam Webster Dictionary.



"When she told me it wasn't a real world, I thought, hey why not make it a word," said Jones.



After writing a letter to Merriam Webster explaining the word and it's meaning at the beginning of the summer, Ben got a hand signed letter back from the Assistant Editor in June.



"I was excited and surprised that they wrote me back because my mom didn't think they would write me a letter back but I kept on hoping that they would and they did, so I was astonished," said Jones.



Unfortunately, they said it has to be more commonly used to officially be put into the dictionary.



"If you and all of your friends and family start using harassinate a lot and it catches on, then it has a better chance of being entered into the dictionary," said Jones.



Ben says it would be the best thing ever to open up the dictionary and see his word he thought of right here.



"I would be excited," said Jones." I would be jumping all around waving my hands in the air like I just don't care."



He hopes you share the same enthusiasm he does of the word, harassinate and will share it until his mission is accomplished.



"Tell your friends," said Jones. "Tell your friends friends. Tell your friends friends friends. And tell your friends friends friends friends."

Ben says he'll do what it takes to make harassinate a word. He says his inspiration comes from his teachers who gave him a book called "Frindle."

It's the story of a 10-year-old boy who came up with his own word that ended up becoming official.

