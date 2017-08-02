Eight people filed for Lawton city council candidacy

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- As for 4:45 p.m. the Comanche County Election Board office says eight people have filed declarations of candidacy for open city council positions. Two candidates have filed Ward 6, two for Ward 7, and four for Ward 8.

The candidates are:

Ward 6 – Cherry Phillips, Sean Fortenbaugh

Ward 7 - V. Gay McGahee, Onreka Johnson

Ward 8 – Doug Wells, Randy Warren, Jo Peters, Tom Leon

The election for Ward 6, 7, 8 council persons will be held on September 12th.

The filing period runs until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the County Election Board office inside of the Comanche County Courthouse.

