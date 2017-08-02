Tax Free Weekend is Aug 4th-6th in Oklahoma

The Lawton Police Department has issued a silver alert for Richard Ricci. Ricci has been missing since 7:30 a.m. on August 2nd. He was last seen on the 600 block of SW 61st Street. Ricci is a 73-year-old white male. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches and 180 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a Vietnam veteran hat. Ricci has documented medical ailments to include strokes, diabetes, and early onset dementia.
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
In Afghanistan's Herat province, security tight ahead of funeral for victims of Shiite mosque attack that killed 29.
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.
An Oklahoma police officer has been charged with manslaughter for the death of her husband, a deputy sheriff, in an auto accident.
