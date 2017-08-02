Tax Free Weekend is Aug 4th-6th in Oklahoma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Tax Free Weekend is Aug 4th-6th in Oklahoma

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- For those of you that may be a little behind on school shopping, you can brave the crowds this weekend!

The tax-free weekend will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 4th and end at midnight on Sunday, August 6th. Certain clothing and shoe purchases are exempt from sales tax for this weekend only.

Retailers must participate and may not collect sales or use tax on clothing or shoes sold for less than $100 per item.

