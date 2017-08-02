Oklahoma officer charged with husband's death in fatal crash

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma police officer has been charged with manslaughter for the death of her husband, a deputy sheriff, in an auto accident.

Online court records show 24-year-old Cassandra Cookson of Tahlequah was charged Tuesday in Cherokee County with misdemeanor negligent homicide for the death of 23-year-old Sean Cookson.

Cassandra Cookson is a police officer in Adair while Sean Cookson was a Craig County deputy.

Prosecutors say Cassandra Cookson was speeding in heavy fog on Feb. 22 when she rear-ended a vehicle that was waiting to make a left-turn on Highway 82 near Tahlequah. Sean Cookson died five days later at a hospital.

Court records do not list an attorney for Cassandra Cookson, who was injured in the crash and has been on leave.

