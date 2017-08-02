Oklahoma officer charged with husband's death in fatal crash - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma officer charged with husband's death in fatal crash

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma police officer has been charged with manslaughter for the death of her husband, a deputy sheriff, in an auto accident.

Online court records show 24-year-old Cassandra Cookson of Tahlequah was charged Tuesday in Cherokee County with misdemeanor negligent homicide for the death of 23-year-old Sean Cookson.

Cassandra Cookson is a police officer in Adair while Sean Cookson was a Craig County deputy.

Prosecutors say Cassandra Cookson was speeding in heavy fog on Feb. 22 when she rear-ended a vehicle that was waiting to make a left-turn on Highway 82 near Tahlequah. Sean Cookson died five days later at a hospital.

Court records do not list an attorney for Cassandra Cookson, who was injured in the crash and has been on leave.

    The Lawton Police Department has issued a silver alert for Richard Ricci. Ricci has been missing since 7:30 a.m. on August 2nd. He was last seen on the 600 block of SW 61st Street. Ricci is a 73-year-old white male. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches and 180 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a Vietnam veteran hat. Ricci has documented medical ailments to include strokes, diabetes, and early onset dementia. 

    In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

    In Afghanistan's Herat province, security tight ahead of funeral for victims of Shiite mosque attack that killed 29.

