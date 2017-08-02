LPD issues Missing/Endangered Person alert - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LPD issues Missing/Endangered Person alert

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Police Department has issued a silver alert for Richard Ricci. Ricci has been missing since 7:30 a.m. on August 2nd. He was last seen on the 600 block of SW 61st Street.

Ricci is a 73-year-old white male. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches and 180 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a Vietnam veteran hat.

Ricci has documented medical ailments to include strokes, diabetes, and early onset dementia.

He may be driving a white 4-door Camry with Oklahoma tag FG8792.

Anyone with information concerning Ricci is asked to call Lawton Police at 580-581-3270.

A photo will be released once it becomes available.

