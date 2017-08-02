Altus Public Schools' participate in free breakfast, lunch program

In Afghanistan's Herat province, security tight ahead of funeral for victims of Shiite mosque attack that killed 29.
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, in one of his first acts in his new post, called Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reassure him that his position was safe despite the recent onslaught of criticism he has...
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, in one of his first acts in his new post, called Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reassure him that his position was safe despite the recent onslaught of criticism he has taken from President Donald Trump.
Ka5sh is an Instagram meme-making star with more than 30,000 followers. He said that he makes a living by making memes for mainstream record labels to promote their artists.
