Altus Public Schools' participate in free breakfast, lunch program

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Elementary and middle school students in Altus will have the opportunity to eat breakfast and lunch for free this school year.



Altus Public Schools' Board of Education met Monday to approve an initiative called 'Breakfast in the classroom'.

The district was approved for the program through the Department of Agriculture's Community Eligibility Provision.

"Now that gives them the opportunity to get a full meal so, I think that will definitely help,” said Tiffany Williams, parent. “So, no child will go without."



Williams is just a parent of three students in the Altus Public School District that believes the new program is just what she they needed to kick off this school year.



"I think it's great,” said Williams. “Especially for the kids that don't have the opportunity to maybe eat supper at home. At least they'll be getting two meals breakfast and lunch."



Assistant superintendent with Altus Public Schools, Roe Worbes said the Department of Agriculture's Community Eligibility Provision required certain qualifications to start the program.



Those requirements are that 40 percent of the students have to live in a household that receives food stamps benefits.



Other requirements include that no parent has to fill out a free and reduced meal application and the district will cover any extra costs the program does not cover.



Worbes said their goal is to have as many kids eating as possible.



"We think it's very important all students start their day off with breakfast,” said Worbes. “And this will give them an opportunity to get that free as well as a lunch. Which will affect academics and many aspects of their lives."



Which is exactly what Williams said she's thankful for.



"I think it shows that Oklahoma cares for their kids and their need to have a good meal and make sure they are fed,” said Williams.



