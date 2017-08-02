Groundwater meeting held at City Hall

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A public meeting was held at Lawton City Hall to discuss how the state stores groundwater.



The Department of Environmental Quality hosted the meeting and introduced the "aquifer storage" plan, which would allow the state to inject surface water into groundwater.



Officials said the plan would increase the state’s water storage and improve the quality of our groundwater.



Lawton Director of Water and Waste water Afsaneh Jabbar, said doing the plan could save Oklahoma in the event of another drought:



“If next year the drought starts – or it has already started this year – and we have another dry condition like we did before that lasts 4 or 5 years, we need to be prudent and take that into consideration and be ready for it,” she said.



Jabbar said the next step is considering different water treatment options and seeing which would be the best financially.



