Man accused of child pornography possession

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton man is behind bars, accused of owning child pornography.



Police said that a Lawton resident brought in Daniel Dage's laptop bag after finding it in a parking lot.



They said that inside the bag were documents identifying Dage, as well as a USB stick filled with child pornography.



Police made contact with Dage later that same day, when he filed a police report that his bag had gone missing.



Dage was arrested on one count of Possessing Juvenile Pornography. He has yet to appear in court.

