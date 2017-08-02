Duncan girl undergoes procedure to talk and walk

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Thanks to a special transfusion done Wednesday, a 10-year-old girl from Duncan could soon be able to talk and walk on her own for the very first time.



Last month, we told you about Emma Harper, who was born with cerebral palsy and microduplication of one of her chromosomes.



The condition severely impacts Emma's ability to speak and she can only walk short distances with assistance.



Her parents hope that will change soon.



After multiple fundraisers, the family got enough money to afford the trip and procedure done by a group of doctors in California.



The transfusion could help restore the damaged areas in her brain allowing her to speak and walk.



You can count on your 7NEWS team to keep you updated on Emma's progress once she gets back to Oklahoma.

