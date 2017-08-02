Duncan girl undergoes procedure to talk and walk

White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.
In Afghanistan's Herat province, security tight ahead of funeral for victims of Shiite mosque attack that killed 29.
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
The U.S. Air Force successfully launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from California, the fourth such test this year.
