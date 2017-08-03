Oklahoma backup QB Chris Robison dismissed - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma backup QB Chris Robison dismissed

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma backup quarterback Chris Robison has been dismissed from the program for violating team rules.

Coach Lincoln Riley made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday. He did not specify which rule was broken.

Robison, rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout, participated in spring practice after enrolling at Oklahoma in January. He completed 3 of 5 passes for 49 yards in the spring game, then was arrested for public intoxication hours later.

Oklahoma will be fine. The Sooners bring back Heisman Trophy finalist Baker Mayfield, and Kyler Murray and Austin Kendall should ably fill the backup roles. The Sooners will have plenty of time to figure out their backup rotation before the season opener Sept. 2 against Texas-El Paso.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

