Oklahoma backup QB Chris Robison dismissed

Trump has been critical of former FBI director Special Counsel Robert Mueller. and his legal team is looking into potential conflicts surrounding the team Mueller has hired.
President Donald Trump has bowed to resistance from both parties to his push for warmer ties with Moscow and grudgingly signed a bill that imposes new sanctions on Russia.
It was the latest example of the president championing an issue that animated the core voters of his 2016 campaign, following decisions to pull out of the Paris climate treaty and ban transgender people from the military.
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
Low oil prices and the high cost of extracting Canadian oil are casting new doubts on the Keystone XL pipeline as project developer TransCanada faces its final regulatory hurdle in Nebraska.
