4 Oklahoma jail inmates charged in death of fellow inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Four inmates in the Oklahoma County Jail have been charged with manslaughter in the beating death of another inmate.

Martaveous D. Gillioms, Hareth Hameed, Antonio D, Ligons and Todd A. Miller were charged with the first-degree felony Wednesday over the July 18 death of Maurice Pendleton in a jail holding area.

Hamed and Gillioms had been booked on murder warrants, while Miller and Ligons had faced drug-related charges. Investigators say they believe the fatal beating and kicking of Pendleton was gang-related.

  • YOU’RE INVITED: Lawton’s 116th birthday reception is Aug 3rd

    A reception and ceremony honoring Lawton's 116th birthday is set for tonight at City Hall and everyone is invited. Tonight, they're going to present the Award of Excellence to an individual who exemplifies outstanding excellence in service to the community, state, and nation. The Lawton Rangers and the Pioneer Women's Club will also be recognized for 79 years of service. The event is set for 5:30 in the Banquet Hall at City Hall. 

    Trump has been critical of former FBI director Special Counsel Robert Mueller. and his legal team is looking into potential conflicts surrounding the team Mueller has hired.

    President Donald Trump has bowed to resistance from both parties to his push for warmer ties with Moscow and grudgingly signed a bill that imposes new sanctions on Russia.

