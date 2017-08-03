4 Oklahoma jail inmates charged in death of fellow inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Four inmates in the Oklahoma County Jail have been charged with manslaughter in the beating death of another inmate.

Martaveous D. Gillioms, Hareth Hameed, Antonio D, Ligons and Todd A. Miller were charged with the first-degree felony Wednesday over the July 18 death of Maurice Pendleton in a jail holding area.

Hamed and Gillioms had been booked on murder warrants, while Miller and Ligons had faced drug-related charges. Investigators say they believe the fatal beating and kicking of Pendleton was gang-related.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.