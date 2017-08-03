Altus man accused of sexually assaulting teen - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Altus man accused of sexually assaulting teen

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)-  Altus police officers have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on August 2nd. 

According to the victim, Jordan Revilla, 19, was an acquaintance. Police say the two walked to his home and she was attacked.

Revilla is being held at the Jackson County Jail on charges of second-degree rape and forcible sodomy.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Senators move to protect special counsel in Russia probe

    Senators move to protect special counsel in Russia probe

    Thursday, August 3 2017 3:50 AM EDT2017-08-03 07:50:55 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:32 PM EDT2017-08-03 17:32:43 GMT

    Trump has been critical of former FBI director Special Counsel Robert Mueller. and his legal team is looking into potential conflicts surrounding the team Mueller has hired.

    Trump has been critical of former FBI director Special Counsel Robert Mueller. and his legal team is looking into potential conflicts surrounding the team Mueller has hired.

  • Trump grudgingly signs Russia sanctions bill

    Trump grudgingly signs Russia sanctions bill

    Thursday, August 3 2017 3:50 AM EDT2017-08-03 07:50:44 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:32 PM EDT2017-08-03 17:32:41 GMT

    President Donald Trump has bowed to resistance from both parties to his push for warmer ties with Moscow and grudgingly signed a bill that imposes new sanctions on Russia.

    President Donald Trump has bowed to resistance from both parties to his push for warmer ties with Moscow and grudgingly signed a bill that imposes new sanctions on Russia.

  • GOP plan to slash legal immigration wins Trump's support

    GOP plan to slash legal immigration wins Trump's support

    Thursday, August 3 2017 3:50 AM EDT2017-08-03 07:50:29 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:32 PM EDT2017-08-03 17:32:31 GMT

    It was the latest example of the president championing an issue that animated the core voters of his 2016 campaign, following decisions to pull out of the Paris climate treaty and ban transgender people from the military.

    It was the latest example of the president championing an issue that animated the core voters of his 2016 campaign, following decisions to pull out of the Paris climate treaty and ban transgender people from the military.

    •   
Powered by Frankly