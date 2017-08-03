Altus man accused of sexually assaulting teen

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus police officers have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on August 2nd.

According to the victim, Jordan Revilla, 19, was an acquaintance. Police say the two walked to his home and she was attacked.

Revilla is being held at the Jackson County Jail on charges of second-degree rape and forcible sodomy.

