Lawton Driver License HQ will close for remodeling

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton driver license headquarters, 705 E. Gore Blvd, will be closed August 11th through the 18th for remodeling.

During this time, consumers will not be able to access the following Oklahoma Department of Public Safety services: driver license applications and transfers, ID card applications, written tests (class D and motorcycle), driving skills test (class D and motorcycle), and driver compliance hearings.

CDL skills testing will still be ongoing during the remodel. Contact the DL Services Help Desk at 405-425-2196 to schedule CDL skills testing.

Altus, Chickasha, Hinton, Clinton or Ardmore offices will be the closest locations to Lawton during the remodeling.

The Lawton office will reopen August 21st.

