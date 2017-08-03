Monte Brown named evening anchor of 7 News - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Monte Brown named evening anchor of 7 News

Monte Brown Monte Brown

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - "Good Morning Texoma" co-anchor Monte Brown is moving to a new assignment at 7 News. Starting in September, he'll move to the evening shift in the KSWO newsroom. He'll co-anchor 7 News at 5:00 with Caitlin Williams, and 7 News at 6:00 and 7 News at 10:00 with Paula VanDrisse.

The move coincides with Monte's 14th anniversary at KSWO. During that time, he's covered all of the biggest stories and weather events in southwest Oklahoma, first as a field reporter and later in the studio as an anchor.

He's a proud Aggie, graduating from Cameron University, after moving to Lawton from the Tulsa area. He began his journalism career as an intern at KOTV, the CBS affiliate in Tulsa. From there he came to Lawton to cover news at KCCU-FM, Cameron University's NPR affiliate.

You can count on his Oklahoma roots, and deep community connections, to ensure the tradition of balance and perspective you expect from your 7 News station.  

