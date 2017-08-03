YOU’RE INVITED: Lawton’s 116th birthday reception is Aug 3rd - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

YOU’RE INVITED: Lawton’s 116th birthday reception is Aug 3rd

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A reception and ceremony honoring Lawton's 116th birthday are set for tonight at City Hall and everyone is invited.

Tonight, they're going to present the Award of Excellence to an individual who exemplifies outstanding excellence in service to the community, state, and nation.

The Lawton Rangers and the Pioneer Women's Club will also be recognized for 79 years of service.

The event is set for 5:30 in the Banquet Hall at City Hall.

If you can't make it, you'll be happy to know that the birthday celebrations will continue through Saturday, August 12.

