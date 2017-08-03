Gov Fallin’s former right-hand-man investigated for sexual harassment

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The former right-hand-man to Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin is being investigated after claims of sexual harassment.

Travis Brauer of Chickasha is under scrutiny from OHP after a woman claimed he took a photo under her skirt while she was protesting at a budget meeting in May. That's a misdemeanor crime under the state's "peeping Tom law."

The Oklahoma County District Attorney has confirmed the investigation. Governor Fallin has not made a statement on the matter as the investigation is ongoing.

Brauer had been with the governor for five years. He resigned in last month to quote, "pursue other opportunities," according to his resignation letter.

