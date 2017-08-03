Chickasha mother arrested for child stealing

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- Destiny Michelle-Kay Corsaut, 23 of Chickasha, and Biancia Marie Richardson, 49 of Minco, were taken into custody by the Chickasha Police Department.

The two women were arrested in connection with the suspicious disappearance of Corsaut and her three daughters on July 3, 2017. Corsaut and the three girls were found, safe and in good health, at an apartment complex in Oklahoma City on July 23, 2017.

Corsaut is charged with Child Stealing and Richardson with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Both are currently being held at the Grady County Law Enforcement Center.

