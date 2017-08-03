Chickasha mother arrested for child stealing - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Chickasha mother arrested for child stealing

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)-  Destiny Michelle-Kay Corsaut, 23 of Chickasha, and Biancia Marie Richardson, 49 of Minco, were taken into custody by the Chickasha Police Department. 

The two women were arrested in connection with the suspicious disappearance of Corsaut and her three daughters on July 3, 2017.  Corsaut and the three girls were found, safe and in good health, at an apartment complex in Oklahoma City on July 23, 2017. 

Corsaut is charged with Child Stealing and Richardson with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Both are currently being held at the Grady County Law Enforcement Center. 

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WSJ: Mueller impanels grand jury in Russia investigation

    WSJ: Mueller impanels grand jury in Russia investigation

    Thursday, August 3 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-08-03 20:03:14 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-08-03 20:23:55 GMT

    Mueller was appointed May 2017 to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. According to The Wall Street Journal, he has now impaneled grand jury.

    Mueller was appointed May 2017 to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. According to The Wall Street Journal, he has now impaneled grand jury.

  • Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months in jail

    Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months in jail

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-08-03 04:30:15 GMT
    Thursday, August 3 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-08-03 20:22:51 GMT

    A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.

    A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.

  • Discover OK- River Country Family Water

    Discover OK- River Country Family Water

    Thursday, August 3 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-08-03 20:14:34 GMT

    Oklahoma has some wonderful lakes and rivers in which to keep cool during the summer heat. This weekend on Discover Oklahoma find out though about another way you can make a splash and beat the heat. There are a couple of big slides. “I like it because all the big slides and the swimming pools.”  And little slides, too. “Which is awesome if you have new swimmers. There’s lots to do over there. The water’s really shallow.” 

    Oklahoma has some wonderful lakes and rivers in which to keep cool during the summer heat. This weekend on Discover Oklahoma find out though about another way you can make a splash and beat the heat. There are a couple of big slides. “I like it because all the big slides and the swimming pools.”  And little slides, too. “Which is awesome if you have new swimmers. There’s lots to do over there. The water’s really shallow.” 

    •   
Powered by Frankly