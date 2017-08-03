79th Annual Lawton Rangers PRCA Rodeo kicks off Aug 9th

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Next Wednesday kicks off a big week for Lawton with the 79th Annual Lawton Rangers PRCA Rodeo.

Next Wednesday through Saturday night, you'll be able to catch over 400 of the most skilled cowboys and cowgirls in the country competing in team roping, bronc riding, barrel racing, bull riding and everything in between.

Performances are each night at 7:30 at the arena on East 60th Street. You can buy tickets in advance for just $12 online for all nights. Prices at the gate vary each night.

And there's a new attraction coming this year. They're called the All-American Stars and they'll put on quite the show.

"They're trick riding horseback, they do drags, roan riding, side-stand, Indian drag. It'll be really exciting for everybody to see,” said Delbert Warren with the Lawton Rangers’ marketing team.

The fun doesn't stop with rodeo performances. Be sure to catch the Pioneer Breakfast Saturday morning from 6:30 to 10:00 a.m. also at the arena. Following the breakfast is the parade in downtown Lawton celebrating the city's 117th birthday.

For more information, you can visit lawtonrangers.com.

