Lawton church to give away school supplies, haircuts, physicals Aug 5th

Mueller was appointed May 2017 to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. According to The Wall Street Journal, he has now impaneled grand jury.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
Oklahoma has some wonderful lakes and rivers in which to keep cool during the summer heat. This weekend on Discover Oklahoma find out though about another way you can make a splash and beat the heat. There are a couple of big slides. “I like it because all the big slides and the swimming pools.” And little slides, too. “Which is awesome if you have new swimmers. There’s lots to do over there. The water’s really shallow.”
President Donald Trump has bowed to resistance from both parties to his push for warmer ties with Moscow and grudgingly signed a bill that imposes new sanctions on Russia.
The City of Lawton's Storm water Division wants to make sure you're well aware of the consequences of not picking up after your dog. Today, they held auditions at the Vito Baxter Puppy Promenade Dog Park for two roles in an upcoming PSA. The PSA will focus on the harmful effects of leaving pet waste on the ground and the effects it can have on the water quality in Lawton's creeks. We spoke with an environmental specialist about why it's so important.
