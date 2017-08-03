Lawton church to give away school supplies, haircuts, physicals Aug 5th

Lawton church to give away school supplies, haircuts, physicals - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton church to give away school supplies, haircuts, physicals

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Going back to school can be expensive for parents, too. That's why a local church is stepping up to help.

St. John's Missionary Baptist Church will hold its fourth annual back-to-school giveaway and health fair this Saturday. In addition to backpacks and school supplies, they're also offering haircuts and athletic physicals all for free.

One of the organizers, a former educator, says it's important to give kids the tools they need to be successful in school.

"Children are our future and we have to invest in our kids. Times are hard for all families and so we have families out there who have the need,” said Dr. Sylvia Williams, the event’s organizer.

Williams says there will also be blood pressure and diabetes checks for adults.

The giveaway is set for Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the corner of JL Davenport and Jones Ave. It will be held at the Family Life Center.

