Auditions held at Lawton Dog Park for city's upcoming PSA

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The City of Lawton's Storm water Division wants to make sure you're well aware of the consequences of not picking up after your dog.

Today, they held auditions at the Vito Baxter Puppy Promenade Dog Park for two roles in an upcoming PSA. The PSA will focus on the harmful effects of leaving pet waste on the ground and the effects it can have on the water quality in Lawton's creeks.

We spoke with an environmental specialist about why it's so important.

"Pet waste is full of bacteria. It will create a degradation of the dissolved oxygen in creeks which can cause algae blooms and fish kills eventually,” said environmental specialist Cynthia Williams.

The auditions were held to find a news anchor and a pet owner. No word on when the PSA will air.

