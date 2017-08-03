Discover OK- River Country Family Water

MUSKOGEE, OK- Oklahoma has some wonderful lakes and rivers in which to keep cool during the summer heat. This weekend on Discover Oklahoma find out though about another way you can make a splash and beat the heat.

There are a couple of big slides.

“I like it because all the big slides and the swimming pools.”

And little slides, too.

“Which is awesome if you have new swimmers. There’s lots to do over there. The water’s really shallow.”

A lazy river where you can be, well, lazy. And an obstacle course.

“There’s a lot of fun, lot of different things to do here.”

Welcome to River Country Family Water Park, run by the city of Muskogee.

“It’s a friendly environment. It’s a safe environment. We’re lifeguard staffed.”

While this might not be one of those giant mega water parks, Marci Diaz apple says it's still big fun for the kids.

“It’s still big enough where they don’t get bored. But yeah, it’s great. I can kind of get a central spot and I can see where they’re swimming or where they’re playing.”

You'll find both shady and sunny spots to camp out in-- all surrounded by manicured landscaping.

“We were just talking about how beautiful the landscaping is. Lots of shade so if you don’t want to be in the sun you can cool off in the shade.”

You can see the rest of that story, plus visit a charming store in Marlow for a very enjoyable shopping experience, take a deep dive into the science of space at the Sam Noble Museum in Norman and authentic Italian dishes are being served up in Guthrie… all that and more on Discover Oklahoma Saturday at 6:30!