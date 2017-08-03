DO NOT CROSS I-44 ON FOOT! Fence removed between Interstate Drive and I-44 for improvements

DO NOT CROSS I-44 ON FOOT! Fence removed between Interstate Driv - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
This photo is from an accident involving a pedestrian on I-44 in March of 2015. This photo is from an accident involving a pedestrian on I-44 in March of 2015.

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Construction has begun in an area off I-44 where several pedestrians have been hit.

As you may recall, there used to be a fence that sat right here between Interstate Drive and I-44 in Lawton. It kept people from walking across the highway.
Now, that fence is gone.

ODOT says they tore it down on Monday to make way for a new fence but it will take a couple of months.

In the meantime, we want to remind you that walking across the highway is not only dangerous -- it's also illegal.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

