DO NOT CROSS I-44 ON FOOT! Fence removed between Interstate Drive and I-44 for improvements

A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.
President Donald Trump has bowed to resistance from both parties to his push for warmer ties with Moscow and grudgingly signed a bill that imposes new sanctions on Russia.
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
Trump has been critical of former FBI director Special Counsel Robert Mueller. and his legal team is looking into potential conflicts surrounding the team Mueller has hired.
As students get ready to head back to school for the next few weeks, teachers are spending the last few days of their summer getting their classrooms ready.
