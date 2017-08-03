Velma woman wins title of Ms Senior Oklahoma 2017

VELMA, OK (KSWO)- The third time proved to be a charm for a Stephens County woman who now holds the title of Ms. Senior Oklahoma 2017.



Velma native Dawn Anita Plumlee was crowned last weekend.

Plumlee has been singing her entire life. It's her passion and what helped her clinch the title of Ms. Senior Oklahoma 2017.



"I am very proud and honored to be able to hold this title and I'm going to do everything within my power to represent Oklahoma,” said Plumlee.



Plumlee said she started her journey into the pageant world in 2012 after her husband encouraged her to enter the competition.



She ended up winning runner-up that year and again in 2013.



"I guess the third time is the charm because now I won the title,” said Plumlee.



She said the senior pageant honors ladies who have reached the age of elegance.



Competitors are required to showcase their best evening gown, present a philosophy statement and of course a talent.



Which Plumlee said was her favorite part---singing a song off her new album set to release this September called 'The Dawn of Old Country.'



"I just recently recorded one of those songs I recorded was a Hank Williams tune called 'Love Sick Blues' and it has a little bit of yodeling in it and a real high note at the end,” said Plumlee. “So, that's what I performed at the pageant and folks seemed to love it."



Plumlee said winning the title has inspired her to live by her own philosophy statement.



"Never give up on your dreams,” said Plumlee. “Each moment is precious so, you need to make the most of it."



Plumlee will compete in the Ms. Senior America National pageant in Atlantic City on October 15.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.