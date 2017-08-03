The City of Lawton kicks off 116th birthday festivities

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The City of Lawton is honoring the past, present, and future in honor of its 116th birthday this week.

The city held a reception at City Hall on Thursday.

Mayor Fred Fitch gave remarks and presented three special awards.



One of those was The Lawton Award in Excellence recognizing the contributions of Gilbert "Gib" Gibson.



This special award is presented to an individual who exemplifies outstanding excellence in service to community, state, and nation.



The Lawton Rangers and the Pioneer Women's Club were also recognized for their 79 years of service to our community.



There are a few events coming up that you don't want to miss. We’ve provided a list below.

2017 City of Lawton’s Birthday Celebrations

· Tuesday, Aug 1-11, Preservation 50 Exhibit, City Hall Lobby

· Thursday, Aug 3, City of Lawton Birthday Reception & Ceremony, 5:30pm, City Hall

· Saturday, Aug 5, Lawton Rangers Rodeo Breakfast, 6:30am, L.O. Ranch House

· Saturday, Aug 5, Pioneer Women’s Club of Lawton Memorial Service, 10am,

Lawton Ritter-Gray Chapel

· Sunday, Aug 6, Historic Mattie Beal Home Tour, 12Noon – 3pm, Free

· Wednesday, Aug 9-12, 79th Annual Lawton Rangers PRCA Rodeo, 7:30pm,

L.O. Ranch Arena, Dedicated in memory of Jake Hicox

· Saturday, Aug 12, Lawton Rangers Parade, 10am, Downtown Lawton,

