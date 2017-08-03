Cache native joins 7 News "Good Morning Texoma" - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Randy Ward, a native of Cache, will return to his southwest Oklahoma roots to anchor 7 News "Good Morning Texoma" starting in September.

Ward is currently the assistant news director at KSAN/KLST in San Angelo, TX. He covered sports for the stations for 8 years and served as sports director. Ward is a graduate of the University of Central Oklahoma.

His voice will be familiar to stock car racing fans. Randy has called races at Lawton Speedway since high school. He was a play by play announcer for both football and basketball while at UCO.

In San Angelo, he's served on the board of directors of Habitat for Humanity, and volunteered his time for many organizations focused on youth leadership.

Ward will join "Good Morning Texoma" co-anchor Makenzie Burk and First Alert Meteorologist Matt DiPirro weekdays from 5-7AM following Monte Brown's move to evening anchor duties at KSWO 7 News, also set for September.

