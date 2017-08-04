Large tire fire in south Lawton nearly extinguished

The City of Lawton will discuss participating in an interim study concerning passenger rail service on September 6th at the Oklahoma State Capitol. The interim study lays out the Eastern Flyer route and discusses new ideas about the Heartland Flyer –a passenger rail service that currently runs from Oklahoma City and Dallas.
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is using a grand jury in Washington as part of an investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, a person familiar with the probe says.
Toyota, Mazda to announce deal on partnership in electric vehicles, possible US plant.
