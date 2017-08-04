Large tire fire in south Lawton nearly extinguished

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters responded to a report of 100 tires on fire near Highway 281 and Southwest 6th Street.

Dispatchers say it's at Hodges Wrecker Service. A large plume of smoke could be seen in the area.

A 7News crew on the scene says the fire was nearly extinguished by 10:00 a.m. this morning.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

