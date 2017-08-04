UPDATE: Large tire fire in south Lawton extinguished

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - This morning Lawton firefighters responded to a report of 100 tires on fire near Highway 281 and Southwest 6th Street. Dispatchers say it's at Hodges Wrecker Service. A large plume of smoke could be seen in the area.

The assistant fire chief says that approximately 80 tires were on fire. However, there were several hundred tires on the pile.

The fire was caused by a spark from heavy machinery. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze in a matter of minutes.

There were no injuries reported.

