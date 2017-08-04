Oklahoma man dead after boat collision on Lake Wister

GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is using a grand jury in Washington as part of an investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, a person familiar with the probe says.
Toyota, Mazda to announce deal on partnership in electric vehicles, possible US plant.
The Oklahoma Wheat Growers’ Association has named Senator Mike Schulz the 2017 Wheat Advocate. Senator Schulz was instrumental in starting an annual “Wheat Day at the State Capitol” this past legislative session. Schulz owns a wheat, cotton, and grain sorghum farming operation in Altus and is an active member of the Oklahoma Farm Bureau.
