Oklahoma man dead after boat collision on Lake Wister - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma man dead after boat collision on Lake Wister

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a boat collision on Lake Wister left one man dead and another injured.

The patrol says in a preliminary report that 39-year-old Wister resident Matthew Place was killed Thursday after his boat collided with another vessel as both traveled in opposite directions coming around a point.

Place was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

The 43-year-old driver of the second boat was treated at a local hospital for a leg injury and released. A 31-year-old passenger in the second boat was uninjured.

The patrol says it is investigating the conditions of both drivers, as well as what caused the two boats to collide.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Employer-based health coverage likely to stay awhile

    Employer-based health coverage likely to stay awhile

    Friday, August 4 2017 3:20 AM EDT2017-08-04 07:20:28 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 12:21 PM EDT2017-08-04 16:21:31 GMT

    GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.

    GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.

  • Trump talked tersely with leaders of Mexico, Australia

    Trump talked tersely with leaders of Mexico, Australia

    Friday, August 4 2017 5:20 AM EDT2017-08-04 09:20:29 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 12:21 PM EDT2017-08-04 16:21:17 GMT
    The White House says the release of transcripts of President Donald Trump's conversations with the leaders of Mexico and Australia in January does a disservice to Trump.
    The White House says the release of transcripts of President Donald Trump's conversations with the leaders of Mexico and Australia in January does a disservice to Trump.

  • AP source: Grand jury among Mueller's tools in Russia probe

    AP source: Grand jury among Mueller's tools in Russia probe

    Friday, August 4 2017 4:00 AM EDT2017-08-04 08:00:32 GMT
    Friday, August 4 2017 12:21 PM EDT2017-08-04 16:21:24 GMT

    Special Counsel Robert Mueller is using a grand jury in Washington as part of an investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, a person familiar with the probe says.

    Special Counsel Robert Mueller is using a grand jury in Washington as part of an investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, a person familiar with the probe says.

    •   
Powered by Frankly