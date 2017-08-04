Senator from Altus named 2017 Wheat Advocate

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Wheat Growers’ Association has named Senator Mike Schulz the 2017 Wheat Advocate. Senator Schulz was instrumental in starting an annual “Wheat Day at the State Capitol” this past legislative session.

Schulz owns a wheat, cotton, and grain sorghum farming operation in Altus and is an active member of the Oklahoma Farm Bureau. He is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and the Oklahoma Agriculture Leadership Class V as well as a member of the Altus Kiwanis Club and the First United Methodist Church.

Senator Schulz has served as an Oklahoma Senate member since May of 2006

Information provided by Oklahoma Wheat Growers’ Association.