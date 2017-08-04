Lawton will discuss participating in passenger rail service study

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)– The City of Lawton will discuss participating in an interim study concerning passenger rail service on September 6th at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

The interim study lays out the Eastern Flyer route and discusses new ideas about the Heartland Flyer –a passenger rail service that currently runs from Oklahoma City and Dallas.

The City and many area representatives are excited about the possibility of restoring passenger rail service from Tulsa, through Oklahoma City, to Comanche County.

The matter will be brought before Lawton City Council on August 22nd.

