Free school supply giveaways in SW OK

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)- If you're looking to get your hands on some free school supplies, there are several giveaways happening tomorrow.

The City of Lawton will host its 9th annual Back to School Bash tomorrow at the Great Plains Coliseum from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Tickets are required to pick up supplies. If you don't have one, you can register on-site at 10:00 a.m.

St. John's Missionary Baptist Church will hold its fourth annual back-to-school giveaway and health fair from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in their Family Life Center. In addition to school supplies, they're also offering free haircuts and athletic physicals.
 
Then in Duncan, from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. is the annual Fiesta in Fuqua. There will be free food, drinks, school supplies and shoes.


