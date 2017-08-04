OHP arrests wanted GA man following manhunt in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Highway Patrol was part of a manhunt in Grady County today for a man wanted out of Georgia.

According to the OHP public information officer, OHP officers conducted a traffic stop this morning. The suspect took off on foot. OHP then set up a perimeter and flew aircraft overhead to locate him. He was taken into custody after a brief pursuit as he was running through a creek bed barefooted.

Wade Eric William York has been arrested. He was wanted out of Georgia for aggravated assault and three counts of cruelty against children in the 3rd degree. He is now also facing charges of eluding a police officer, resisting, and speeding.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.