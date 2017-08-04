OK vets learn building skills while building houses for homeless veterans

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Veterans Project is working toward a housing solution for about 400 chronically homeless veterans. The Oklahoma Veterans Project was founded to assist these veterans with free or low-cost housing solutions while they apply for benefits, attend school, and locate employment.

Tiny House Nation, Operation Tiny Home, Tiny Homes of Oklahoma, and the Howard Group are assisting in the project this week. The completed home will be used to house a veteran that is homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless.

If you’d like to help, the Oklahoma Veterans Project is seeking monetary donations, housewarming gifts, new furniture, bedding, toiletries, personal hygiene equipment, clothing, food, and more. Monetary donations can be completed online or mailed Oklahoma Veterans Project, PO Box 140104, Broken Arrow, OK. 74014.

If you are a veteran at risk of being homeless and would like to apply for a tiny home, click here.

Information provided by the Oklahoma Veterans Project.