BUY TICKETS NOW: The wife of American Sniper Chris Kyle will be speaking at McMahon Auditorium

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Soccer Club is looking to raise money to build a new parking lot. To do so, they're having two big events within the next month.

The big one will be September 8th. The wife of American Sniper, Chris Kyle -Taya Kyle - will be speaking at McMahon Auditorium. She'll talk about her life as not only a military spouse but as a military widow. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Lawton Soccer Club.

The club is looking to raise $250,000 to replace their gravel parking lot.

We spoke with the club's Public Affairs Officer who tells us the kids deserve this:



“The problem is we're a non-profit company so when you take on a project this big, it's expensive. So, you've got to raise a lot of money to fix this and we need to do it for the kids. This is a project that is multiple years in the making and this is something 20- 25 years down the road is going to be ‘yeah, we did this 20 years ago and it looks great,” explained Shawn McGrath.



The Soccer Club is also having another fundraiser with up-and-coming country singer William Michael Morgan. He'll perform at McMahon Auditorium Sunday, August 27th.

You can buy tickets for both events at McMahon Auditorium or at Southwest Chemical.

