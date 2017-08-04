Experts: Suspect in 4 deaths fits 'serial killer' profile

GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is using a grand jury in Washington as part of an investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, a person familiar with the probe says.
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
Toyota, Mazda to announce deal on partnership in electric vehicles, possible US plant.
