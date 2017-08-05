Over 800 students get free school supplies at "Back to School Bash"

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Hundreds of kids in Lawton now have all the supplies they need for school... thanks to the City of Lawton Parks and Recreation.

It was all a part of their annual "Back to School Bash."



All of the backpacks and school supplies were donated by the community.



Shereyl Grubbs, Activity Coordinator for Lawton Parks and Rec Department says it's important to get the community together and show support for students and their education. She hopes each family knows the community has their back.

"I hope they feel that people care about them," said Grubbs. Every last one of the donations and supplies were community sponsored or business sponsored and they gave just with the intention of serving the community making sure that their kids and their families were well taken care of."



They gave out all of the supplies and backpacks throughout the day until they had nothing left. For more information about the event you can call, 580-581-3400.

