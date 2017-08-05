St. John's Missionary Baptist Church gives away free school supplies

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -St. John's Baptist Church took part in giving out over 400 backpacks filled with school supplies to the community Saturday.

Kids not only got their pens, pencils and paper, but a free health physical, hair cuts and food.



Julia Mantzke, a Lawton mother of two kids says with what seems like a never ending list of expensive school supplies for her kids, events like these help ease the financial and physical stress of buying everything themselves.



She says it's also important to come together as a community to show how crucial education is for our next generation.

"I feel like that when we have community events like this it helps keep the parents involved in the children's education," said Mantzke. "Sometimes parents get lost in other things and they don't stay involved. So maybe if there were more events throughout the year it would be more helpful . I try to be involved in everything that they do."

She says this was her first year to attend the giveaway and it won't be the last.

